Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points

Liverpool picked up a vital three points as their Premier League campaign got back underway at Villa Park on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp made six changes to the team that lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday with Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returning to the starting XI.

Liverpool Team

Aston Villa Team

Klopp will be delighted with the way his team set about their business and they took the lead as early as the fifth minute when a lovely pass from Alexander-Arnold found Andy Robertson in the box who crossed for Mohamed Salah to slot home.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

In an end-to-end game, the Reds doubled their lead in the 37th minute when a corner broke to Salah in the box and he found Van Dijk who fired home with the aid of a deflection past Robin Olsen.

IMAGO / PA Images

Villa pulled one back fourteen minutes after the interval and deservedly so when a fine Ollie Watkins header from Douglas Luiz's cross flew past Alisson.

Unai Emery's team continued to threaten but a string of substitutions for the Reds helped to stem the tide and it was one of those substitutes that killed the game in 81st minute.

Darwin Nunez, who was a constant threat all night, drove at the Villa defence before pulling the ball back where it broke to Stefan Bajcetic, who showed great composure to take the ball past Olsen and sidefoot home through Tyrone Mings' legs.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

It was a well earned three points for Liverpool who can now look forward to their next game on Friday when they play Leicester City at Anfield.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |