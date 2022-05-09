Watch: Aston Villa v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Liverpool travel to the Midlands on Tuesday to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and you can watch what Jurgen Klopp had to say ahead of the clash in his pre-match press conference here.
The Reds could not get the victory over a resolute Tottenham Hotspur drawing 1-1 at Anfield on Saturday evening meaning they are now three points behind Manchester City with just three games remaining.
After Pep Guardiola's men beat Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday, Liverpool are now also four goals behind on goal difference so nothing but a win at Villa Park on Tuesday will do.
Gerrard's Villa will finish the season in mid-table and are currently in eleventh position with 43 points with four games remaining.
Watch what Klopp had to say here about the fitness of his squad and what to expect from Gerrard and Villa.
