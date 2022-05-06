Watch: Liverpool Target Aurélien Tchouameni Scores Another Sensational Goal To Put Monaco Back Into The Lead

Aurélien Tchouameni scored his second stunner of the night to put AS Monaco ahead once again against Lille. The Liverpool target is showing exactly what he is capable of.

Monaco’s lead before half-time was pegged back by Angel Gomes, however, potential Liverpool future player Aurélien Tchouameni stepped up once again to score his second of the night.

The French superstar scored an outstanding goal before the break and has done so once again. This time he picked the ball up from further out and hit a rocket with his right foot.

A double for the midfielder, a double for Monaco and they second in the league, leapfrogging Marsielle.

Like prime Steven Gerrard, Tchouameni’s long-range strikes tonight would be ideal in front of The Kop for the home side. Is he Liverpool's next Stevie G?

