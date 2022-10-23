Skip to main content
Watch Barcelona v Athletic Club: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Watch Barcelona v Athletic Club: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time

Liverpool targets Gavi and Nico Williams will be in La Liga action on Sunday as Barcelona host Athletic Club and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Barcelona host Athletic Club in La Liga on Sunday evening aiming to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to league leaders and rivals Real Madrid a week ago.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Barcelona midfielder Gavi and attacker Nico Williams from the Athletic Club and both should be in action as the two teams face off.

Gavi

Gavi Barcelona

Liverpool targets Gavi (Barcelona) and Nico Williams (Athletic Club) will face off in La Liga on Sunday.

Nico Williams

Nico Williams

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Monday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV4, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Southampton St Mary's Stadium
Match Coverage

Watch Southampton v Arsenal: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time

By Neil Andrew
Taiwo Awoniyi
Match Coverage

Watch Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights, Former Red Awoniyi Scores Winner

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
News

Match Report: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool - Toothless Reds Lose At City Ground

By Jim Nichol-Turner
The Academy
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool vs Everton U21, Premier League 2

By Matty Orme
Mohamed Salah100
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23

By Neil Andrew
The Academy
Match Coverage

Match report: Liverpool vs Stoke, U18 Premier League

By Matty Orme
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Thiago Alcantara & Darwin Nunez Ruled Out Of Liverpool Clash With Nottingham Forest, Reasons Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Federico Valverde
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Sevilla: Where To Watch, Live Stream, La Liga

By Neil Andrew