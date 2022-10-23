Watch Barcelona v Athletic Club: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time
Barcelona host Athletic Club in La Liga on Sunday evening aiming to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to league leaders and rivals Real Madrid a week ago.
Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Barcelona midfielder Gavi and attacker Nico Williams from the Athletic Club and both should be in action as the two teams face off.
Gavi
Liverpool targets Gavi (Barcelona) and Nico Williams (Athletic Club) will face off in La Liga on Sunday.
Nico Williams
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Monday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Monday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV4, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
