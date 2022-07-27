Skip to main content

Watch: Beautiful Benjamin Sesko Goal Gives RB Salzburg Lead Against Liverpool

The much sought-after Benjamin Sesko has given RB Salzburg the lead against Liverpool with a beautifully taken goal in Austria.

Benjamin Sesko

Despite Liverpool having the better of the play, Salzburg took the lead in the 31st minute with a well-worked goal from the 19-year-old.

He picked up the ball and drove at the Liverpool defence, exchanged passes with Noah Okafor before slotting past Adrian.

The closest Liverpool have come so far is when Darwin Nunez got on the end of a through ball from Isaac Mabaya but saw his shot clip the top of the crossbar.

Watch Sesko's well-worked goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:00pm ET

Pacific time: 11.00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Austria, the game will be available on Servus TV and servustv.com.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

