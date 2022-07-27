Watch: Beautiful Benjamin Sesko Goal Gives RB Salzburg Lead Against Liverpool
The much sought-after Benjamin Sesko has given RB Salzburg the lead against Liverpool with a beautifully taken goal in Austria.
Despite Liverpool having the better of the play, Salzburg took the lead in the 31st minute with a well-worked goal from the 19-year-old.
He picked up the ball and drove at the Liverpool defence, exchanged passes with Noah Okafor before slotting past Adrian.
The closest Liverpool have come so far is when Darwin Nunez got on the end of a through ball from Isaac Mabaya but saw his shot clip the top of the crossbar.
Watch Sesko's well-worked goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7.00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:00pm ET
Read More
Pacific time: 11.00am PT
Central time: 1:00pm CT
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.
In Austria, the game will be available on Servus TV and servustv.com.
For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool ‘Laugh off’ Juventus Bid For Roberto Firmino - New Increased Offer Expected
- 'We Have Seen Better Strikers Than Nunez Come To England And Struggle To Adapt' - Pundit On New Liverpool Striker
- 'We Will Miss Him' Jurgen Klopp Says What All Liverpool Fans Are Thinking Regarding Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane
- ‘When We Are Close Together We Are Like a Family. We Fight for Each Other. It’s Very Important.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Squad Bond
- Watch: All Of Darwin Nunez’s Four Goals In Liverpool’s Thrashing Of RB Leipzig
- That's Of Course The Perfect Night For Him' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Darwin Nunez Scoring Four Goals
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |