Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday and we can bring you behind-the-scenes footage of the famous victory.

The match was an enthralling encounter that see-sawed in both directions throughout with brilliant saves, disallowed goals, and big chances missed.

After 120 minutes, the two teams couldn't be separated, and the match headed for one of the most dramatic penalty shootouts in history.

The first 21 spot-kicks were all scored with neither keeper given much opportunity to make a save as most of the penalties headed into the corners of the net.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who had been subbed on to replace Edouard Mendy for the penalties stepped up to take the 22nd kick but blazed over the bar to give Liverpool the victory.

The win marked Jurgen Klopp's first domestic cup success and could provide a platform as Liverpool continue to challenge on another three fronts in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes footage as Liverpool celebrated another historic victory.

