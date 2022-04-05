Watch: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Konate, Mane & Diaz Goals Put Reds In Control Of Tie

Liverpool took a big step towards the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Benfica on Tuesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds were edging an open game when Ibrahima Konate headed home an Andy Robertson corner in the 17th minute.

They doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Sadio Mane nudged home after Luis Diaz had headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant cross-field ball into the path of the Senegalese.

With a 2-0 lead at the interval, it looked like Jurgen Klopp's team would go on to add more goals but the hosts fought back and were rewarded for their persistence in the 49th minute.

Rafa Silva broke down the right and delivered a low cross into the box that was missed by Konate and Darwin Nunez kept his composure to slot past Alisson.

The game entered it's most scrappy period with Liverpool guilty of giving the ball away cheaply but were rewarded for regaining control in the 87th minute.

The impressive Naby Keita broke through midfield before his through ball was deflected into Luis Diaz's path who made no mistake rounding the keeper and slotting home to make it 3-1.

The return leg is at Anfield in eight days' time and Klopp will be looking for his men to steer them through into the semi-finals without any unnecessary drama.

