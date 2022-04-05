Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Konate, Mane & Diaz Goals Put Reds In Control Of Tie

Liverpool took a big step towards the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Benfica on Tuesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds were edging an open game when Ibrahima Konate headed home an Andy Robertson corner in the 17th minute.

Ibrahima Konate

They doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Sadio Mane nudged home after Luis Diaz had headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant cross-field ball into the path of the Senegalese.

With a 2-0 lead at the interval, it looked like Jurgen Klopp's team would go on to add more goals but the hosts fought back and were rewarded for their persistence in the 49th minute.

Rafa Silva broke down the right and delivered a low cross into the box that was missed by Konate and Darwin Nunez kept his composure to slot past Alisson.

The game entered it's most scrappy period with Liverpool guilty of giving the ball away cheaply but were rewarded for regaining control in the 87th minute.

The impressive Naby Keita broke through midfield before his through ball was deflected into Luis Diaz's path who made no mistake rounding the keeper and slotting home to make it 3-1.

Luis Diaz
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The return leg is at Anfield in eight days' time and Klopp will be looking for his men to steer them through into the semi-finals without any unnecessary drama.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Three New Summer Signings Including Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew12 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Ends A Nervy Match For Liverpool Away Porto Rivals Benfica In First Leg | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Goal Doubles Liverpool's Lead Against Benfica, After Sensational Play By Trent Alexander-Arnold And Luis Diaz | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Ibrahima Konate Powerful Header Gives Liverpool Early Advantage Against Benfica | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Egyptian Sports Minister Says Mohamed Salah Will Renew Contract At Liverpool Despite His Advice To Move To Another Club

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Picture For Kylian Mbappe Transfer As Real Madrid Move In Doubt

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Benfica v Liverpool | Team News | Champions League | Bold Team Selection From Jurgen Klopp As Alexander-Arnold & Keita Return

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
News

Journalist Hints That Mohamed Salah Has Signed A Contract Extension With Liverpool

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago