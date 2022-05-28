Skip to main content
Watch: Benzema's Goal Disallowed | Champions League Final

In the Champions League Finals 2021-22, Liverpool faces Real Madrid at the Stade de France to ensure their seventh European crown. Jurgen Klopp's men face a strong challenge against a Los Blancos side managed by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. 

Real Madrid defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on an aggregate score of 6-5 while Liverpool defeated Unai Emery's side, Villarreal by a final score of 5-2 to book their places in the UEFA Champions League final.

imago1012326667h

Karim Benzema's superb flick and dribble through the Liverpool has led to a VAR check where the goal was disallowed by the referees due to a minor foul on the Liverpool players.

An offside check was also consulted by referees in the backroom which clearly showed that the Frenchman was offside. It was an ambitious goal from the Real Madrid captain with Liverpool's defence crumbling at the hands of the Real Madrid counter-attack.

Meanwhile, Alisson had collided with Ibrahima Konate and that led to confusion in covering the space behind Fede Valverde and Karim Benzema, enabling the French striker the clear space to attack at the near post.

Karim Benzema's Goal Disallowed After A Lengthy VAR Offside Call

imago1012325782h
