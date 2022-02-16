Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: UEFA Champions League | Roberto Firmino Headed Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Against Inter Milan

After enduring a tough match so far, Liverpool have taken the lead at the San Siro through a lovely header from Roberto Firmino. Despite Inter Milan giving the Reds plenty of scares, it is the away side that open the scoring.

What has been a tense last 16 tie between Inter Milan and Liverpool having experience is key to any team. The Reds have that in abundance. Jurgen Klopp made a flurry of changes, one of which was Bobby Firmino.

The away side were able to ride out the pressure from the Italian side and it was the visitors that took the lead. An Andy Robertson corner met the near post run from Firmino, who placed a beautiful glanced header into the far corner, out of reach for the keeper.

The goal from the Brazilian has Liverpool taking a huge leap to the Quarter Finals of the Champions League. A competition that is just made for a club like Liverpool

Read More

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: UEFA Champions League | Roberto Firmino Headed Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Against Inter Milan

2 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester
Quotes

Kyle Walker Responds To Trent Alexander-Arnold's Honest Take On Manchester City

2 hours ago
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Tottenham Among 'Interested Clubs' In 18-Year-Old Sensation

2 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Inter Milan v Liverpool | Team News | Champions League | UCL | Harvey Elliott Starts, Konate, Thiago, Jota Return

2 hours ago
San Siro
Match Coverage

Inter Milan v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | UEFA Champions League | UCL

3 hours ago
Scarves ahead of Inter Milan and Liverpool's Champions League knockout tie.
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp vs Simone Inzaghi: A Managerial Comparison

3 hours ago
Fc Internazionale - Venezia Fc Edin Dzeko of Fc Internazionale celebrates after scoring his team s second goal during the Serie A match between Fc Internazionale and Venezia Fc at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Match Coverage

A Look At Inter Milan's Season So Far Before Head To Head Against Liverpool In The Champions League

3 hours ago
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jordan Henderson? Naby Keita? Curtis Jones? Harvey Elliot? Who Joins Fabinho And Thiago In Liverpool's Champions League Midfield Against Inter Milan?

5 hours ago