Watch: Boulaye Dia Gives Villarreal An Early Lifeline Against Liverpool In The Champions League

Villarreal have scored early to bring the aggregate score to 2-1, as Liverpool start shaky in tonight's Champions League semi-final second leg. A goal by Boulaye Dia gives the home side a glimmer of hope of going through to the final.

Liverpool came into tonight as clear favourites after winning 2-0 in their home leg last week and with one foot in the Champions League final.

However, Villarreal have a lot to say about that still and already have done so after just three minutes of time. A brilliantly-worked move found former Tottenham midfielder Etienne Capoue on the right edge of the box.

The Villarreal man cut the ball back for Boulaye Dia, who got away from Virgil Van Dijk to tap in from close range. A goal that gives the Spanish side the lead on the night, but more importantly, a goal back into the tie.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool lineup that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate replace Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara return in midfield to partner Naby Keita with James Milner and skipper Jordan Henderson dropped to the bench.

In attack, Mohamed Salah is recalled to replace Colombian Luis Diaz. The Egyptian will lineup alongside Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the front three.

Liverpool Team

Villarreal Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |