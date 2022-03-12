Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz & Salah Seal Victory For Reds

Liverpool were comfortable 2-0 winners against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League and you can watch the match highlights here.

After a bright start from Brighton, Liverpool took the lead in the 19th minute with a brave header from Luis Diaz after a brilliant Joel Matip through-ball.

Luis Diaz

The lead was doubled in the 61st minute after a penalty was awarded when Yves Bissouma handled Naby Keita's shot on goal.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to slam home the spot-kick past Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez who was fortunate to be on the pitch after clattering into Diaz on his goal.

Mohamed Salah

The Seagulls had a good finish to the game but could not get past Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal as the Reds close to within three points of leaders Manchester City.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Option #2:

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Brighton Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Reds Go Within Three Points of Leaders Manchester City With Comfortable Win At The Amex | EPL

By Priyasha Bhowmik16 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty Gives Liverpool 2-0 Lead Against Brighton And A Huge Goal IN The Title Race With Manchester City

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Liverpool VAR
Match Coverage

Watch: Brighton's Robert Sanchez Escapes Red Card Despite Nate Diaz Like Move On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Sensational Headed Goal By Luis Diaz Gives Liverpool Lead |Brighton vs Liverpool

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News / Lineups | Premier League | EPL

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Amex Stadium Brighton
Match Coverage

Brighton vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Everton Goodison Park
Non LFC

Everton v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Former Brighton Boss Admits That The Club Missed Out On Signing Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Before Move To Celtic

By Damon Carr6 hours ago