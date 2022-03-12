Watch: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz & Salah Seal Victory For Reds

Liverpool were comfortable 2-0 winners against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League and you can watch the match highlights here.

After a bright start from Brighton, Liverpool took the lead in the 19th minute with a brave header from Luis Diaz after a brilliant Joel Matip through-ball.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The lead was doubled in the 61st minute after a penalty was awarded when Yves Bissouma handled Naby Keita's shot on goal.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to slam home the spot-kick past Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez who was fortunate to be on the pitch after clattering into Diaz on his goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Seagulls had a good finish to the game but could not get past Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal as the Reds close to within three points of leaders Manchester City.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Brighton Team

