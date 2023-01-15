Watch: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Highlights - Reds Disappoint Again Against Seagulls
Jurgen Klopp saw his team humbled again in the Premier League on Saturday, going down 3-0 against an excellent Brighton team.
The Reds came into the contest off the back of a series of disappointing performances and things did not improve on the South Coast as Roberto De Zerbi's impressive team dominated from start to finish.
Brighton took control from the off, dominating midfield and with Kaoru Mitoma a constant threat down the left.
Despite the dominance of the Seagulls, the Reds survived until halftime thanks to some impressive defending from Ibrahima Konate and a penalty that was correctly cancelled after Solly March was ruled offside by VAR.
Disaster struck for Liverpool just two minutes after the interval however when Joel Matip lost possession cheaply on the edge of his box and Brighton capitalised with Mitoma finding March at the far post who tapped home.
Six minutes later it was 2-0 with March finishing brilliantly from the edge of the box after more abject defending.
Liverpool tried to rally and should have pulled a goal back shortly after when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed straight at Roberto Sanchez.
Any chance of a comeback was killed off in the 81st minute however when substitute Danny Welbeck took advantage of hesitancy between Konate and Joe Gomez to finish well.
It was another miserable afternoon for Liverpool which leaves them with an uphill struggle to make top four unless things can change and fast.
