Skip to main content
Watch: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Highlights - Reds Disappoint Again Against Seagulls

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Highlights - Reds Disappoint Again Against Seagulls

Watch the highlights as a rampant Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp saw his team humbled again in the Premier League on Saturday, going down 3-0 against an excellent Brighton team.

The Reds came into the contest off the back of a series of disappointing performances and things did not improve on the South Coast as Roberto De Zerbi's impressive team dominated from start to finish.

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Brighton and Hove Albion Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton took control from the off, dominating midfield and with Kaoru Mitoma a constant threat down the left.

Despite the dominance of the Seagulls, the Reds survived until halftime thanks to some impressive defending from Ibrahima Konate and a penalty that was correctly cancelled after Solly March was ruled offside by VAR.

Disaster struck for Liverpool just two minutes after the interval however when Joel Matip lost possession cheaply on the edge of his box and Brighton capitalised with Mitoma finding March at the far post who tapped home.

Six minutes later it was 2-0 with March finishing brilliantly from the edge of the box after more abject defending.

Brighton and Hove Albion Solly March
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool tried to rally and should have pulled a goal back shortly after when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed straight at Roberto Sanchez.

Any chance of a comeback was killed off in the 81st minute however when substitute Danny Welbeck took advantage of hesitancy between Konate and Joe Gomez to finish well.

It was another miserable afternoon for Liverpool which leaves them with an uphill struggle to make top four unless things can change and fast.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Five Things We Have Learned

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Andy Robertson
News

Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Liverpool - Disjointed Reds Battered By Seagulls

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Cody Gakpo
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Still Looking For 'Box-Office' January Transfer

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
News

Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino Suffers Injury Setback

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Darwin Nunez Injury Update Ahead Of Brighton Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew