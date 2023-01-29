Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool Highlights - Late Mitoma Winner Knocks Holders Out

An injury time winner from Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp stuck with the same formula that has seen improvements over the past fortnight making only one change with the fit again Trent Alexander-Arnold replacing James Milner at right back.

After a lively opening to the game, the Reds took the lead on the half hour when they broke and Mohamed Salah found Harvey Elliott in the box who finished into the bottom corner.

The Seagulls levelled nine minutes later thanks to a fortunate goal that deflected in off Lewis Dunk from Tariq Lamptey’s speculative 25 yard strike.

Liverpool started the second half on the front foot turning over possession on a regular basis but without being able to create a clear cut opportunity.

The game evened out and looked destined to end in a draw but Brighton scored the winner in the 92nd minute when Liverpool failed to clear a free kick and Mitoma showed great composure in the six yard box to fire past Alisson Becker.

It is another huge blow to Klopp and his team who for large parts of the match were much better than in previous weeks.

They now must pick themselves up to try and get back in the race for the top four in the Premier League and aim to regain their form before the Champions League encounter with Real Madrid at the end of February.

