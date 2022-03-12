Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Brighton's Robert Sanchez Escapes Red Card Despite UFC Move On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

A goal from Luis Diaz has given Liverpool the lead away to Brighton, but it was Robert Sanchez's challenge on the Colombian which was more of a talking point. The move from the goalkeeper was something you would see in the UFC.

After a bright start from Brighton, it is Liverpool that take the lead in today's lunchtime kick-off. An incredible ball over the top by Joel Matip bounced beautifully for Luis Diaz. The Colombian got his head to it, to put the visitors ahead. 

However, Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez came storming out and did his best Nate Diaz impression on the Liverpool forward. The Spanish goalkeeper flew into Luis Diaz with a flying knee into the abdomen. Sanchez's trailing hand also caught Diaz on the face on the follow through.

Both the goal and the challenge went to VAR, but the challenge went unpunished. The decision has left many watching bemused at the decision, as it was as blatant a red card as you would see.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Sensational Headed Goal By Luis Diaz Gives Liverpool Lead |Brighton vs Liverpool

By Damon Carr28 minutes ago
Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News / Lineups | Premier League | EPL

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Amex Stadium Brighton
Match Coverage

Brighton vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Everton Goodison Park
Non LFC

Everton v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Former Brighton Boss Admits That The Club Missed Out On Signing Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Before Move To Celtic

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Arsenal
Non LFC

Arsenal v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino Returns, Klopp Hints At Covid Issues

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Contract Extension Situation

By Zubin Daver5 hours ago