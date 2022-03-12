Watch: Brighton's Robert Sanchez Escapes Red Card Despite UFC Move On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

A goal from Luis Diaz has given Liverpool the lead away to Brighton, but it was Robert Sanchez's challenge on the Colombian which was more of a talking point. The move from the goalkeeper was something you would see in the UFC.

After a bright start from Brighton, it is Liverpool that take the lead in today's lunchtime kick-off. An incredible ball over the top by Joel Matip bounced beautifully for Luis Diaz. The Colombian got his head to it, to put the visitors ahead.

However, Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez came storming out and did his best Nate Diaz impression on the Liverpool forward. The Spanish goalkeeper flew into Luis Diaz with a flying knee into the abdomen. Sanchez's trailing hand also caught Diaz on the face on the follow through.

Both the goal and the challenge went to VAR, but the challenge went unpunished. The decision has left many watching bemused at the decision, as it was as blatant a red card as you would see.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

