Skip to main content

Watch: Brilliant Fabio Carvalho Goal Gives Liverpool Win Against Newcastle

Carvalho wins in at the death for Liverpool - watch his goal here.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fabio Carvalho struck in the 98th minute to give Liverpool the 2-1 win against Newcastle United at Anfield.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho

The Reds had fought back with a second-half equaliser from Roberto Firmino after falling a goal behind after a brilliant finish from new signing Alexander Isak.

Carvalho won the match in the last minute however to bring home the three points and you can watch it here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team News

There was some positive news for Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota are all closing in on a return although will not be ready for the match on Wednesday.

He will also still be without Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, for the visit of the Magpies.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 55-year-old may be able to welcome back Joel Matip, and Curtis Jones however who both returned to training on Monday.

Newcastle United Team News

Eddie Howe said at his press conference on Tuesday that he has fitness doubts over Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for the trip to Anfield.

The Magpies will also be missing Emil Krafth who will be out long-term after picking up a serious knee injury.

Howe is also not sure whether new signing Alexander Isak will be available for the match as they are still waiting on his work permit.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Fantastic Goal By Roberto Firmino Equalises For Liverpool Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew
Alexander Isak
Match Coverage

Watch: Alexander Isak Goal Gives Newcastle Lead Against Liverpool, Great Finish

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool Get Injury Boost From Newcastle United As Potential Game Changer Is Ruled Out

By Justin Foster
Newcastle United Eddie Howe
Quotes

'Different Challenges' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Wary Of Newcastle United

By Damon Carr
Fabio Carvalho Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Both Very Exciting’ - Didi Hamann on Fabio Carvalho & Harvey Elliott

By Charlie Webb
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Match Prediction | Premier League

By Neil Andrew