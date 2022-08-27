Skip to main content

Watch: Brilliant Harvey Elliott Goal Doubles Liverpool Lead Against Bournemouth

Harvey Elliott has doubled Liverpool's lead against Bournemouth at Anfield with a fabulous 20 yard strike and you can watch the goal here.

The Reds had stormed out of the block and took the lead through Luis Diaz's header after three minutes before Elliott smashed home a touch from Roberto Firmino three minutes later.

Watch the goal here:

Official Lineups

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabinho is recalled to the starting XI in place of James Milner as Klopp makes only one change from the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

He is expected to line up in the number six role with skipper Jordan Henderson pushed to the left and Harvey Elliott on the right.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

