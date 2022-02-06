Watch: Brilliant Harvey Elliott Goal For Liverpool Marks Return From Serious Injury In Best Possible Way Against Cardiff

Harvey Elliott marked his return after his serious ankle injury with a fantastic goal for Liverpool to give them a 3-0 lead against Cardiff City in the FA Cup and you can watch the goal here.

Liverpool take on Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in the FA Cup fourth round and we can bring you the confirmed line ups.

The Reds overcame Shrewsbury Town in the third round winning 4-1 thanks to goals from Kaide Gordon, Fabinho x2, and Roberto Firmino.

Cardiff beat Preston North End 2-1 at home in the last round but are currently struggling in 20th place in the English Championship.

A place awaits in round five for the winners with matches due to take place on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022.

Here are the starting lineups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Luis Diaz, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton

