Watch: Brilliant Jude Bellingham Goal For Borussia Dortmund Against Sevilla

Jude Bellingham has scored a fabulous individual goal for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old had already created the first goal for Raphael Guerriero with an outrageous pass that was finished brilliantly in the seventh minute before he struck himself four minutes before the break.

Is Bellingham the answer to Liverpool's Midfield Problems?

Whilst Liverpool were hit with an early season injury crisis that now looks to be improving, the team and in particular, the midfield has been subject to intense scrutiny after they failed to invest in refreshing that area of the pitch.

As well as the injury problems suffered by the midfielders at Liverpool, there are also doubts over the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who are both out of contract next summer along with veteran James Milner.

It is therefore widely expected that the Anfield hierarchy will start refreshing their midfield options over the next 12 months and they have been heavily linked to Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham.

The 19-year-old also appears to be on the radar of a whole host of other top European clubs however which could make obtaining his signature difficult.

