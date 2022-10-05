Skip to main content

Watch: Brilliant Jude Bellingham Goal For Borussia Dortmund Against Sevilla

The England international scored a fine goal against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and you can watch it here.

Jude Bellingham has scored a fabulous individual goal for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham

The 19-year-old had already created the first goal for Raphael Guerriero with an outrageous pass that was finished brilliantly in the seventh minute before he struck himself four minutes before the break.

Watch the fabulous goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Is Bellingham the answer to Liverpool's Midfield Problems?

Whilst Liverpool were hit with an early season injury crisis that now looks to be improving, the team and in particular, the midfield has been subject to intense scrutiny after they failed to invest in refreshing that area of the pitch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As well as the injury problems suffered by the midfielders at Liverpool, there are also doubts over the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who are both out of contract next summer along with veteran James Milner.

It is therefore widely expected that the Anfield hierarchy will start refreshing their midfield options over the next 12 months and they have been heavily linked to Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham.

The 19-year-old also appears to be on the radar of a whole host of other top European clubs however which could make obtaining his signature difficult.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sevilla

Schedule

Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, League Cup
Quotes

Michael Owen's Shocking Truth After Leaving Real Madrid For Newcastle Instead Of Liverpool

By Damon Carr
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

The 23-year-old was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

By Neil Andrew
Xabi Alonso
News

Official - Bayer Leverkusen Announce The Appointment Of Xabi Alonso As New Head Coach

By Alex Caddick
Luis Suarez
Transfers

Report: Luis Suarez In Talks With Steven Gerrard's Former Club

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Boost For Liverpool In Jude Bellingham Race As European Giant Rule Themselves Out

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Match Report: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers | Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Stunner As Reds Win

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
News

'It's Never Going To Happen' - A Club Chairman On Bellingham Liverpool Links

By Alex Caddick
Jamal Musiala
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, Possible Jude Bellingham Alternative?

By Neil Andrew