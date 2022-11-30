Skip to main content
Watch: Brilliant Julian Alvarez Goal Doubles Argentina Lead Against Poland At World Cup

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Watch the Manchester City striker rifle home to make it 2-0 to Argentina.
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has scored a splendid goal to give Argentina a 2-0 lead against Poland in World Cup Group C.

Argentina took the lead shortly after the break through an Alexis Mac Allister 46th minute strike and Alvarez was on hand 20 minutes later to take a pass from Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez in his stride and smash the ball past Wojciech Szczesny into the top corner.

Watch the fantastic strike here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

