Watch: Brilliant Roberto Firmino Goal Gives Liverpool 3-1 Lead Against Benfica In Champions League Quarter-Final

Roberto Firmino has scored his second and Liverpool's third to give the Reds a 3-1 lead against Benfica and you can watch the goal here.

The Brazilian had helped Liverpool retake the lead in the 55th minute and then doubled their lead ten minutes later with a fine volley from Kostas Tsimikas' free-kick.

Roberto Firmino

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Liverpool Team

Benfica Team

Liverpool face Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday evening hoping to secure their safe passage into the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon eight days ago and will want a comfortable evening to ensure they proceed to face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final.

Last week's encounter was a very entertaining affair with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz helping give Jurgen Klopp's team a commanding lead to take back to Anfield.

In reality, they could have added further goals with both Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota guilty of missing big chances for Liverpool.

Benfica remain a dangerous opponent however with the much sought after Urguguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, the major threat to add to the consolation goal he scored in the first leg.

After Chelsea fought back to give Real Madrid a scare on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, Klopp and his team will need to guard against complacency to ensure there are no slip-ups in making the semi-finals.

