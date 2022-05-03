Watch: Brilliant Sadio Mane Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead After Amazing Turnaround In UCL Semi-Final Against Villarreal

Sadio Mane has given Liverpool a 3-2 lead against Villarreal in a dramatic match in the Champions League semi-final and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / PA Images

Villarreal took a 2-0 half-time lead after putting the Liverpool defence under constant pressure with the Reds unable to keep hold of the ball.

An amazing second half so far however has seen Liverpool come firing back to calm the nerves thanks to goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and now Mane.

Watch Mane's well-taken goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool lineup that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate replace Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara return in midfield to partner Naby Keita with James Milner and skipper Jordan Henderson dropped to the bench.

In attack Mohamed Salah is recalled to replace Colombian Luis Diaz. The Egyptian will lineup alongside Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the the front three.

Liverpool Team

Villarreal Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |