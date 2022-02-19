Skip to main content
Watch: Brilliantly Taken Luis Diaz Goal After Jordan Henderson Fine Assist

Luis Diaz has scored his first goal in a Liverpool shirt after calmly slotting past Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn and you can watch this landmark goal here.

A brilliant through-ball found a perfectly timed run from the Colombian who made no mistake as he clipped the ball in off the post at the Kop End.

Watch the goal here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool head into Saturday's Premier League clash against Norwich City with the chance to reduce the gap on leaders Manchester City to just six points and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

Pep Guardiola's team will be in action later on Saturday evening when they host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds are in the middle of a crucial period of their season where they play fixtures across all four competitions.

After the fine win in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Liverpool face the Canaries today with another league match on Wednesday against Leeds United before the Carabao Cup final versus rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Dean Smith's team have improved over recent weeks but remain in the bottom three, four points from safety.

A game following a European away trip is always tricky and Smith's team will be looking to take advantage of any lethargy in the Liverpool ranks.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Norwich City Team

