Watch: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Fabinho Wins It For Reds

Liverpool picked up a vital three points in their quest to chase down Premier League leaders Manchester City at the top of the table as they beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor and you can watch the match highlights here.

The only goal came from Brazilian Fabinho who was on hand to slot home after Sadio Mane had flicked on a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Fabinho

In truth, Liverpool could and killed the game off in the second half but were wasteful in the final third.

They now are nine points behind Pep Guardiola's team with a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad to come.

Here are the match highlights:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the team that beat Leicester City 2-0 on Thursday as the Reds travel to Turf Moor for a tough Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The back five remain unchanged but skipper Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are recalled to the midfield at the expense of Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz also drop to the bench as AFCON superstars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah return to the starting lineup.

It was not unexpected that Klopp would ring the changes with Liverpool embarking on a busy fixture list across all four competitions in February.

Takumi Minamino, Joe Gomez and Divock Origi do not even make the bench but all will be needed over the coming weeks.

Here are the lineups:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley Team

Watch: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | EPL | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference

Player Ratings: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Watch: Fabinho Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Burnley

Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Are A Sell-To-Buy Club Due To Lack Of Backing From FSG

Burnley v Liverpool | Team News | Klopp Makes Four Changes After Leicester Victory With Surprise Jota Omission

Burnley v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Salah Returns, Thiago, Jota, Diaz Left Out

Watch: Neco Williams Fine Assist For Aleksandar Mitrovic Goal For Fulham To Equal Championship Record

