Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup

Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday afternoon in a dramatic final against Chelsea and you can watch the match highlights here.

Carabao Cup Winners

The game was finely poised throughout and ended 0-0 after extra time despite a number of clear-cut chances and disallowed goals.

Joel Matip thought he had given Liverpool the lead in the 69th minute when he headed home but the goal was ruled out by VAR due to Virgil van Dijk being in an offside position.

Whilst Chelsea's threat grew in extra time the Liverpool rearguard stood firm and the match went to penalties.

In a high quality shootout, the first 20 penalties were all scored before Liverpool keeper Caiomhin Kelleher stepped up to blast home.

That put the pressure on Kepa Arrizabalaga who had been brought on for the spot kicks but he blazed over to win Liverpool the trophy.

Watch the dramatic highlights here.

Confirmed Teams

Liverpool Team

Chelsea Team

Carabao Cup Trophy Lift Jordan Henderson
