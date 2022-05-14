Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties) | Match Highlights | FA Cup Final | More Wembley Drama As Reds Win Second Trophy Of The Season
Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties again to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday afternoon and you can watch the match highlights here.
Jurgen Klopp's team had already beaten the Blues on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final in February.
Another scintillating game saw both sides have chances with Liverpool coming closest with Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson both hitting the post in the second half of normal time.
The pace slowed in extra time as the hot conditions and effects of a long season seemed to take their toll on the players.
Klopp's team looked like they would come out on top however when Sadio Mane had a spot-kick to win the cup in the shootout but his penalty was well saved by Edouard Mendy.
After Alisson saved from Mason Mount, it was left to Kostas Tsimikas to step up and send Mendy the wrong way to bring the trophy back to Anfield.
