Watch: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Another fascinating encounter played out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon saw Liverpool draw with Chelsea 2-2 and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds stormed into a two goal lead through good finishes from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea squared the match before half-time with a world class goal from Mateo Kovacic and a neat finish from Christian Pulisic.

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck

Team News

With Jurgen Klopp missing due to COVID-19, three players join him self-isolating at home.

Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker and Joel Matip all miss out on today's game due to testing positive.

Curtis Jones also returns to the bench after being out with an injury.

Chelsea Starting XI

Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea Subs

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr, Lewis Hall, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Vale, Hakim Ziyech

