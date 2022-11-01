Watch: Darwin Nunez Adds Second Goal With Last Kick As Liverpool Beat Napoli - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool left it late. Very late. A balanced and tactical battle between Jurgen Klopp’s men and the in-form team in Europe went down to the wire and it was the Reds who came out on top.

The first half set the tone for the match. Both teams were here to win but were also solid at the back. This made it an intriguing match to watch, as it was hard to predict who would come up with the goods.

Tso good chances in the for the hosts feel to Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot in the second half. Salah not being able to beat the keeper and Elliot skying one over the bar with little pressure.

Howveer, the Egyptian Ling made amends in the 8th minute of the match after poking in a rebound. Darwin Nunez’s header was just about saved by the Napoli keeper, only for it to fall to Salah who finished it off.

Liverpool were not done there. They continued to attack the Italian side and added another with the last kick of the game. This time, it was Darwin Nunez that was the one to tap the ball in. Virgil Van Dijk thought he has scored, until Nunez stuck a leg out.

The goal went to VAR tic check if the Uruguayan was offside, but it went in favour of the home team, making it 2-0. Not enough to come top but a must needed win for Jurgen Klopp and his side as they look to turn their season around.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate; Van Dijk; Tsimikas; Fabinho; Milner; Thiago; Jones; Firmino; Salah.

Napoli Starting XI

Meret; Di Lorenzo; Ostigard; Kim; Olivera; Zambo; Lobotka; Ndombele; Kvaratskhelia; Politano; Osimhen.

