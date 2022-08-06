Watch: Darwin Nunez Brings Liverpool Level Against Fulham

Watch: Darwin Nunez scored to bring Liverpool level in the opening fixture against Fulham, a brilliant assist from Mohammed Salah saw Nunez poke it past the Fulham goalkeeper.

Liverpool has started the opening weekend fixture slowly, missing several chances and struggling to find their rhythm within the play. Mitrovic opened the scoring for the newly promoted side.

Early in the second half Liverpool's injury woe's continued with midfielder Thiago Alcantara coming off injured with a suspected hamstring injury.

Nunez brought Liverpool level in the 63rd minute with a well-taken finish, Mo Salah providing the assist.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead up to the game against the West London club.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.

Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

For details of when and how to watch the match, please click HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |