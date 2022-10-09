Skip to main content

Watch: Darwin Nunez Equalises Against Arsenal After Brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold And Luis Diaz Linkup

Watch Darwin Nunez goal as Liverpool make it 1-1 at the Emirates in the Premier League.
Liverpool started the match on the back foot, with the home side deservedly taking the league in the first minute. 

Gabriel Martinelli, who is hugely admired by Jurgen Klopp, gave Arsenal the lead early on thanks to a brilliant slid through ball by Martin Odegaard. 

However, the Reds have responded well and have managed to take control of the match since the 20th minute. 

The visitors got their rewards after a long half-volley pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold found Luis Diaz on the right wing. 

Liverpool's Colombia forward attacked the right-hand side and played the ball across to Darwin Nunez. Nunez slid brilliantly to poke the ball past Aaron Ramsdale. 

A goal the Uruguayan needed and deserved in the match itself. Could this be the turning point in Liverpool's season?

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino is likely to return to the starting lineup but where he will play is likely to depend on whether Klopp reverts to his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Liverpool could also welcome back Curtis Jones for the clash with Arsenal after the midfielder returned to full training on Thursday after an issue with his tibia.

Andy Robertson is back running outside but may not be ready in time for the visit to London so Kostas Tsimikas is likely to deputise again.

Arthur Melo is another who has picked up a muscle injury and he will join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arsenal Team News

The main fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta surrounds left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed training on Wednesday and the clash with FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith-Rowe will both be missing for the visit of the Merseyside club.

