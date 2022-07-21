Watch: Darwin Nunez Finishes Well For His Second Goal And Liverpool's Third Against RB Leipzig
Darwin Nunez has scored his second goal and Liverpool's third as Liverpool lead 3-0 against RB Leipzig and you can watch the goal here.
Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead after just eight minutes when he coolly slotted home a pass from Roberto Firmino.
Nunez then doubled the lead shortly after half-time when he slotted home a penalty after Luis Diaz had been felled by the Leipzig keeper.
The 23-year-old then finished well after good work from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the attacking third in the 51st minute.
Watch Nunez's classy finish here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #2:
Team News
Adrian retains his place in goal and will play behind a full strength back four where Ibrahima Konate is selected to partner Virgil van Dijk.
Read More
In midfield, Naby Keita lines up alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with skipper Jordan Henderson starting from the bench.
Up front, Klopp opts for Roberto Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez in an attractive looking forward line that includes Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.
In Germany, the game will be available on Servus TV.
For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Transfer Of Ben Davies To Rangers
- Report: Liverpool Look To 'Accelerate' Diogo Jota Contract Talks With Reds Preparing To Offer Long Term Deal
- Report: Liverpool Eye Move For Belgian Midfielder After Lille Reject West Ham United Bid Of £25m
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails Darwin Nunez As 'Proper Number 9'
- Report: Raheem Sterling Admits He 'Wouldn't Have Ruled Out A Return To Liverpool' Before Signing For Chelsea
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |