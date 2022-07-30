Skip to main content

Watch: Darwin Nunez Goal Wins The Match For Liverpool Against Manchester City In Community Shield

Darwin Nunez scores on his debut as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

Liverpool have won the Community Shield after a fantastic display at the King Power stadium. The Reds come away as 3-1 victors, gaining an early mental advantage over their title rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went 1-0 up in the first half, after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long range effort deflected off Nathan Ake past Ederson.

Manchester City equalised in the second half through new signing Alvarez, following up on a mistake by goalkeeper Adrian. 

The Reds regained the lead from the spot. Mohamed Salah fired home after referee Craig Pawson went to VAR to overturn and handball in the box. 

Then steps up new signing Darwin Nunez. Who better than the Uruguayan to finish off the match, heading in a cross by Andy Robertson. 

A brilliant win ended the perfect way for Liverpool, as their new star man gets up and running. 

Liverpool Team News 

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a number of injury issues during Liverpool's shortened pre-season campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Reds manager will be without both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher which will mean Adrian will continue in goal.

Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined and miss the battle between the Premier League's top two teams.

In defence, Joel Matip gets the nod over Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Skipper Jordan Henderson lines up in midfield alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Spanish international Thiago Alcantara.

Mohamed Salah

In attack, Roberto Firmino will play in a central role with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the right and left respectively.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will have to settle for a place on the bench but both are expected to take part at some point.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty The Lead Back To Liverpool Against Manchester City In The Community Shield

By Damon Carr16 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Wonder Goal Against Manchester City In Community Shield

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Articles

Top 5: Crossers of a Football at Liverpool

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
4th August 2019, Wembley Stadium, Wembley, England; FA Community Shield Final football.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Community Shield

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Opinions

Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones: What Does The Future Look Like For The Liverpool Youngsters?

By Damon Carr9 hours ago
Joel Matip
Articles

11,205 Completed Passes Between Them in the 21/22 Campaign, but Who Are Liverpool’s Top 5 Passers of a Football

By Matty Orme10 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Suffers Serious Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Moving' Manchester United Target And Ajax Forward Antony

By Damon Carr20 hours ago