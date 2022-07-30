Watch: Darwin Nunez Goal Wins The Match For Liverpool Against Manchester City In Community Shield

Darwin Nunez scores on his debut as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

Liverpool have won the Community Shield after a fantastic display at the King Power stadium. The Reds come away as 3-1 victors, gaining an early mental advantage over their title rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went 1-0 up in the first half, after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long range effort deflected off Nathan Ake past Ederson.

Manchester City equalised in the second half through new signing Alvarez, following up on a mistake by goalkeeper Adrian.

The Reds regained the lead from the spot. Mohamed Salah fired home after referee Craig Pawson went to VAR to overturn and handball in the box.

Then steps up new signing Darwin Nunez. Who better than the Uruguayan to finish off the match, heading in a cross by Andy Robertson.

A brilliant win ended the perfect way for Liverpool, as their new star man gets up and running.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a number of injury issues during Liverpool's shortened pre-season campaign.

The Reds manager will be without both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher which will mean Adrian will continue in goal.

Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined and miss the battle between the Premier League's top two teams.

In defence, Joel Matip gets the nod over Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Skipper Jordan Henderson lines up in midfield alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Spanish international Thiago Alcantara.

In attack, Roberto Firmino will play in a central role with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the right and left respectively.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will have to settle for a place on the bench but both are expected to take part at some point.

