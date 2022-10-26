Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores A Header As Liverpool Go Two Up Away To Ajax - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have taken the game to Ajax in the second half and have doubled their lead early on.

The Dutch side were in total control of the match in the first 20 minutes but missed clear cut chances through Dusan Tadic and Steven Berghuis.

Jurgen Klopp's men got a foot hold of the game and scored with one of their first few chances.

Jordan Henderson with brilliant work on the left wing, hit an unreal pass on the outside of his foot into the run of Mohamed Salah.

Salah doing what Salah does, exquisitely dinked the ball past the keeper, who was rushing out.

Darwin Nunez missed a glorious opportunity before the break, hitting the post. However, the Uruguayan hitman soon made up for it early in the second half.

A corner by Andy Robertson was met by Nunez, who fought his way through the crowd. He then brilliantly headed the ball into the far corner, adding another to what is becoming an impressive tally.

Option 1

Option 2

Early Liverpool Team News

There was a boost for Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday with Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, and Naby Keita all returning to training but there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara who missed Saturday's Premier League defeat with an ear infection.

He could therefore join Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on the sidelines if he fails to recover in time.

Despite the good news that 27-year-old Keita has returned to training, neither he nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are eligible to take part against the Eredivisie champions after they were left out of the squad for the group stages.

Early Ajax Team News

Mohammed Kudus could return in attack for Ajax after scoring at Anfield and may replace Brian Brobbey who scored a brace at the weekend.

The Dutch team could be missing Kenneth Taylor who has a muscle injury and will also be without Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch, and Mohamed Ihattaren.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |