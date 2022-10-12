Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores After Roberto Firmino Magic - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have turned the game on its head after going 1-0 down within 20 minutes. A Roberto Firmino masterclass has been the main reason to why The Teds find themselves ahead.

The Brazilian magician got the equaliser after finishing off a wonderful corner by Kostas Tsimikas. He then added a second following a wonderfully worked move by Harvey Elliot and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool made it three, as the goal scorer became the provider. An outstanding pass by Firmino put Darwin Nunez in one on one with the keeper and he didn’t disappoint.

The Uruguayan slid the ball home making it 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s side. A brilliant turn around by the visitors and very well deserved.

Option 1

Option 2

Liverpool Team News

The defeat at Arsenal on Sunday came at a cost injury wise with three more players picking up issues.

Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are all ruled out with injuries picked up at the Emirates Stadium with the Colombian unlikely to return until after the World Cup.

They join Naby Keita on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

There has been some positive news for Klopp on the injury front however with Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all back in team training.

Jones will continue his rehabilitation from a tibia issue and therefore will not be part of the travelling squad and Oxlade-Chamberlain is also ineligible after being left out of the Champions League squad for the group stages.

Rangers Team News

The SPL tem are likely to go into the clash with the Reds with a similar squad to a week ago although there is a fitness doubt over Glen Kamara who van Bronckhorst confirmed has a knock.

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander all remain out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |