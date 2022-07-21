Skip to main content

Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores First Liverpool Goal To Double Lead Against RB Leipzig

Darwin Nunez has scored his first goal in a Liverpool shirt to double the Reds' lead against RB Leipzig and you can watch the goal here.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool were impressive in the first half with many of their first-choice players looking sharp as they build up towards the new season.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead after just eight minutes when he coolly slotted home a pass from Roberto Firmino.

Urguguyan Nunez then doubled the lead shortly after half-time when he fired home a penalty after Luis Diaz had been felled by the Leipzig keeper.

Watch Nunez score his first Liverpool goal here:

Option #1:

Team News

Adrian retains his place in goal and will play behind a full strength back four where Ibrahima Konate is selected to partner Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Naby Keita lines up alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with skipper Jordan Henderson starting from the bench.

Up front, Klopp opts for Roberto Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez in an attractive looking forward line that includes Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Germany, the game will be available on Servus TV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

