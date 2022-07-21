Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores His Fourth Goal For Liverpool Against RB Leipzig

Darwin Nunez has scored four goals against RB Leipzig in Germany in an incredible second-half performance and you can watch his fourth goal here.

IMAGO / Eibner

Egyptian Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool in the eighth minute when he finished after good work from the impressive Roberto Firmino.



Uruguayan Nunez then doubled the lead shortly after half-time when he scored a penalty after Luis Diaz had been felled in the box.

The 23-year-old then finished smartly after Trent Alexander-Arnold played him through on goal in the 51st minute.

Nunez completed his hattrick 17 minutes later when he slid home Harvey Elliott's cross from the right.

On a remarkable night for Nunez, he made it 5-0 to Liverpool when he shot across goal after good work from the lively Fabio Carvalho.

Watch Nunez's fourth goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Team News

Adrian retains his place in goal and will play behind a full strength back four where Ibrahima Konate is selected to partner Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Naby Keita lines up alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with skipper Jordan Henderson starting from the bench.

Up front, Klopp opts for Roberto Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez in an attractive looking forward line that includes Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Germany, the game will be available on Servus TV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

