Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores His Second Goal At Home For Liverpool In Premier League

Darwin Nunez has scored his eighth goal of the season against Southampton this afternoon.

Liverpool currently lead Southampton 2-1, after Darwin Nunez's left-footed finish restored their lead.

Roberto Firmino opened the score with a clever header, which was flicked on, before the Saints struck back through a Che Adams's header.

The Reds have the chance to move up to sixth place, with other teams still to play over the weekend.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool

The goal came in the 21st minute of the match.

Watch the goal from the Uruguayan international here:

Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Thiago;

Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliot, Darwin Nunez;

Roberto Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Caoinhim Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Stefan Bajcetic, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ben Doak, Fabio Carvalho

Southampton XI

Gavin Bazunu;

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohamed Salisu, Romain Perraud;

Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse;

Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong;

Adam Armstrong

Substitutes: Alex McCarthy, Lyanco, Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenpo, Theo Walcott, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Aribo, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie

