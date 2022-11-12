Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores His Second Goal At Home For Liverpool In Premier League

Liverpool currently lead Southampton 2-1, after Darwin Nunez's left-footed finish restored their lead.

Roberto Firmino opened the score with a clever header, which was flicked on, before the Saints struck back through a Che Adams's header.

The Reds have the chance to move up to sixth place, with other teams still to play over the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

The goal came in the 21st minute of the match.

Watch the goal from the Uruguayan international here:

Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Thiago;

Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliot, Darwin Nunez;

Roberto Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Caoinhim Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Stefan Bajcetic, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ben Doak, Fabio Carvalho

Southampton XI

Gavin Bazunu;

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Duje Caleta-Car, Mohamed Salisu, Romain Perraud;

Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse;

Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong;

Adam Armstrong

Substitutes: Alex McCarthy, Lyanco, Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenpo, Theo Walcott, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Aribo, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie

