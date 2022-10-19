Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores Wonderful Header To Open Scoring Against West Ham

Liverpool are looking to follow up their outstanding win over Manchester City at the weekend with three wins in a row for the first time his season.

Jurgen Klopp brought Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez back into the starting XI. Fabio Carvalho also makes the lineup, replacing the injured Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

20 minutes into the match and the Reds are getting a foothold in the game, despite West Ham looking dangerous at times.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through big signing Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan leaped above the defenders to meet a wonderfully floated cross by Kostas Tsimikas.

Nunez flicked the ball into the corner of the net with a more than convincing header. A brilliant finish by the striker, showing exactly what he is capable of.

Early Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp will once again be missing a number of his first-team players through injury for the visit of the Hammers.

He confirmed on Tuesday the bad news that Diogo Jota will miss the next month of action and the World Cup with a calf injury in a devastating blow to the 25-year-old, Liverpool and Portugal.

Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz are all ruled out along with Jota, and whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have returned to some elements of team training, they are still not ready to return to match action.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho, and Darwin Nunez could all be in contention to start if Klopp decides to freshen up his starting XI.

West Ham United Team News

Maxwel Cornet will be missing again for West Ham as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf strain.

There are also doubts over central defenders Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson for the trip to Merseyside whilst Nayef Aguerd remains sidelined but is making positive steps on the road to recovery.

