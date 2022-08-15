Watch: Darwin Nunez Sent Off After Headbutt | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Watch Darwin Nunez's red card after headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Anderson.

A frustrating first half saw Liverpool concede before the break, after dominating for the entirety.

A goal by Wilfred Zaha sunk the hearts of the home fans, as the missed missed efforts came back to haunt them.

Liverpool needed to come out in the second half with a much more clinical edge, however, things went from bad to worse for The Reds in the 57th minute, as new signing Darwin Nunez had a moment of madness.

The Uruguayan reacted to Joachim Anderson pushing him in the back by headbutting the Crystal Palace defender.

The incident angered Jurgen Klopp and wasn't helped when the striker refused to come off quickly.

Liverpool did equalise not so long after through Luis Diaz, but could Nunez have just cost his side all three points?

Team News

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see a much-improved performance than he witnessed in his team's 2-2 draw with Fulham nine days ago.

The Reds were fortunate to escape with a point thanks to an improved second-half performance and goals from new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp's options are reduced by the growing injury list at the club that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota.

Patrick Vieira's Eagles also struggled during the opening weekend, losing 2-0 to Arsenal at Selhurst Park but will present a tough test at Anfield as they look to pick up their first points of the season.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

