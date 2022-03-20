Watch: Diogo Jota Scores Tap-In Goal As Liverpool Lead Nottingham Forest | FA Cup Quarter Final

Liverpool finally break the deadlock after a frustrating evening at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest have given the Reds just as good as they have got, until Diogo Jota taps in a Kostas Tsimikas cross to give Liverpool the lead.

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool fanbase let out a sigh of relief, having watched their side somehow get in front following a unbelievable chance for Nottingham Forest's Philip Zinckernagel. The midfielder found himself with Alisson Becker just to beat and ended up putting it wide, which was harder to do than hit the target.

The home side were immediately punished for their mistake, as the Reds went straight up field and opened the scoring themselves. A cross by Kostas Tsimikas was met by the goal poacher that is Diogo Jota, who tapped in from close range.

A goal that could well send Liverpool back to Wembley, this time to face Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok