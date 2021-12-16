Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Watch: Diogo Jota Equalises for Liverpool Against Newcastle

Diogo Jota has leveled for Liverpool against Newcastle United.

In what will surely be a controversial goal, Diogo Jota has made it 1-1 for Liverpool after Isaac Hayden was down in the box with an apparent head injury.

Martin Dubravka made an unbelievable save to deny the Liverpool forward but the keeper couldn't keep out his second effort.

Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho have all tested positive for Covid-19 and hence are unavailable.

Liverpool make two changes to the starting XI which beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Ibrahima Konate replacing Van Dijk and Diogo Jota coming in for Fabinho.

Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury,

Newcastle Starting XI

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Newcastle Subs

Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Dwight Gayle

