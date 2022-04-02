Watch: Diogo Jota Header Puts Liverpool In The Lead Against Watford Thanks To Joe Gomez's Trent-Like Assist

Diogo Jota scores a trademark header to put Liverpool 1-0 up in today's early Premier League kick-off against Watford. The goal comes after The Reds found themselves on the backfoot 30 seconds before.

Liverpool could go to the top of the Premier League today, something that was very unlikely just two months ago. A win would see Jurgen Klopp's men go two points clear of Manchester City.

Despite visitors, Watford, having the better chances so far in the match, it is the home side that go ahead. After a very good chance for Watford at the other end just before, a beautiful cross by Joe Gomez, who is standing in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, found the head of Diogo Jota.

The cross by Gomez was very much like one you would see from Liverpool's usual right-back. The Portuguese forward's goal is another to his impressive record with the club, but taking Liverpool to the top will be seen as the most important.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

