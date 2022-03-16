Watch: Diogo Jota Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Arsenal In Crucial Match | Arsenal vs Liverpool

Diogo Jota scores a vital goal to put Liverpool ahead in their Premier League match against Arsenal, following an incredible pass by Thiago. A huge moment in the title-race as the Reds aim to close the gap on Manchester City.

Arsenal have been the brighter team so far in the match, but it is Liverpool that get the first blow. Having been up against it for most of the match, a sensational pass by Thiago Alcantara opens up the home side to put through Diogo Jota.

the Portuguese forward has a brilliant record against Arsenal and continues to do so. Smashing the ball left-footed at Aaron Ramsdale, who admittedly made a mess of the shot, with the ball scrambling underneath him.

Could we see the Reds get within a point to Manchester City? This goal has set them on the way to doing so. Liverpool are well on their way for a serious title challenge.

