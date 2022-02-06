Skip to main content
Watch: Diogo Jota Headed Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Against Cardiff City

Liverpool go 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round thanks to another goal from Diogo Jota and yet another assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold. 

A game that has needed a goal has finally got one. Liverpool have struggled to break down a very resilient Cardiff City today, but have broken the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

The Reds win a free-kick in a dangerous crossing position from the left-side and did they make it count. Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he always does, put in the most sublime cross.

The cross was met by a leaping Diogo Jota, who was able to guide his header into the bottom corner and out of reach for the Cardiff City goalkeeper.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon

Brentford Starting XI

Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

Read More

Brentford Subs

Jonas Lossl, Finley Stevens, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jensen, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canos

Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes 2 changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones replace James Milner and Takumi Minamino in the starting line up.

Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all still not ready to return after injuries.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all still away at AFCON.

