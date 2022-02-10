Watch: Diogo Jota Scores Rebound Following Virgil Van Dijk Bullet Header
Diogo Jota opens up the scoring in Liverpool's crucial match against Leicester City, after Virgil Van Dijk saw his header parried out by Kasper Schmeichel.
Liverpool have been playing in a low gear so far in the game, but with the quality they have, they are always dangerous. Leicester City have found that out tonight, despite looking comfortable for the fist half an hour of the match.
All of sudden, the Foxes find themselves 1-0 down. A standard Trent Alexander-Arnold corner was met by the leaping Virgil Van Dijk, in which Kasper Schmeichel met with quick reflexes.
Unfortunately for the Leicester keeper, the ball fell to an in-form Diogo Jota, who put in the rebound. Since the goal, the home team have looked much lively.
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Mati, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Diaz.
Liverpool Subs
Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, MInamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliot.
Leicester Starting XI
Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndiddi, Thomas, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Lookman, Daka
Leicester Subs
Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemens, Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Chpudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard.
