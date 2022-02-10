Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores Rebound Following Virgil Van Dijk Bullet Header

Diogo Jota opens up the scoring in Liverpool's crucial match against Leicester City, after Virgil Van Dijk saw his header parried out by Kasper Schmeichel.

Liverpool have been playing in a low gear so far in the game, but with the quality they have, they are always dangerous. Leicester City have found that out tonight, despite looking comfortable for the fist half an hour of the match.

All of sudden, the Foxes find themselves 1-0 down. A standard Trent Alexander-Arnold corner was met by the leaping Virgil Van Dijk, in which Kasper Schmeichel met with quick reflexes.

Unfortunately for the Leicester keeper, the ball fell to an in-form Diogo Jota, who put in the rebound. Since the goal, the home team have looked much lively. 

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Mati, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Diaz.

Read More

Liverpool Subs

Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, MInamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliot.

Leicester Starting XI

Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndiddi, Thomas, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Lookman, Daka

Leicester Subs

Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemens, Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Chpudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Diogo Jota, Leicester City
Match Coverage

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores Rebound Following Virgil Van Dijk Bullet Header

51 seconds ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brentford
Quotes

'No Complacency Can Creep In' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On Lessons Learnt From Leicester Defeat In December

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City Team News - Jordan Henderson Misses Out Through Injury

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City Team News - Luis Diaz Starts, Mohamed Salah Not Risked After AFCON Exertions

1 hour ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Diaz Starts, Salah Misses Out

1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Harvey Elliott's Comeback And How It Was Made Possible By the Liverpool FC Community

2 hours ago
Anfield 97 Avenue
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Lionel Messi
Transfers

Report: Lionel Messi Laid Down Sadio Mane Condition To Extend Stay At Barcelona

2 hours ago