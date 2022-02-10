Watch: Diogo Jota's Second Goal Puts Leicester City To Bed

Diogo Jota is the main man once again, as he scores his second goal of the night to make it a game, set, match for Liverpool, following brilliant build-up play by Luis Diaz and Joel Matip.

Leicester City's resilience has had Liverpool working for their win tonight, but a win is exactly what the Reds will come out with. Diogo scored off a rebound in the first half, following a Virgil Van Dijk header.

Since the break, Liverpool have been relentless, somehow taking until the 87th minute to finally score their second. Chance after chance came for Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino, but it was the Portuguese forward who once again adds to his impressive goal tally.

Luis Diaz put in excellent work to keep the move going, stretching out to get the ball to Joel Matip. The towering defender placed through a fine pass into the feet of Jota, who magnificently shot on the turn into the bottom corner.

A goal that sends Liverpool back to 9 points behind league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Mati, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Diaz.

Liverpool Subs

Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, MInamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliot.

Leicester Starting XI

Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndiddi, Thomas, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Lookman, Daka

Leicester Subs

Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemens, Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Chpudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard.

