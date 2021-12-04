Watch: Divock Origi 94th Minute Goal Wins Liverpool Match Against Wolves - Mohamed Salah Assist
Divock Origi scored a 94th winner for Liverpool against a stubborn Wolves team at Molineux and you can see the goal here.
The Belgian turned and fired home after Mohamed Salah broke free on the right to give Liverpool a vital 1-0 victory.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Nathaniel Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi
Read More
Team News
Liverpool name an unchanged team retaining the starting XI from the brilliant 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training on Thursday and should be available for the midweek trip to Milan in the Champions League but do not take part today.
Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.
Wolves Starting XI
Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait Nouri, Adama Traore, Raul Jiminez, Hee-Chan Hwang
Wolves Subs
John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joao Moutinho, Luke Cundle, Chem Campbell, Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva, Francisco Trincao
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Wolves v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
- Wolves v Liverpool: Team News - Jurgen Klopp Update On Naby Keita And Joe Gomez
- Predicted Lineup: Wolves v Liverpool | Ibrahima Konate? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Start?
- Match Prediction: Wolves v Liverpool | Premier League
- Wolves v Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Pedro Neto
- Wolves vs Liverpool: Manager Match Up - Bruno Lage And Jurgen Klopp
- He's Better Than Kylian Mbappe' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta On 24 Year Old Liverpool Target
- Everton v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned: Andy Robertson Is Back, The City Is Red, Mohamed Salah Is World's Best
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook