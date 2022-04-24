Watch: Divock Origi Scores To Put Liverpool Up 2-0 Against Everton | Merseyside Derby | Premier League

Liverpool vs Everton is always exciting. Watch the second goal of today's Merseyside Derby from Belgian striker Divock Origi.

Liverpool are hosting cross-town rivals Everton at Anfield in today's Premier League match.

Liverpool sits in second place on the Premier League table with 76 points.

Everton finds themselves much further down the table in 17th place with 29 points.

Liverpool Team News

IMAGO / PA Images

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson

Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Everton Team News

Andy Robertson opened the scoring for the Reds in the 62nd minute after a scoreless first half.

In the dying embers of the match, Liverpool found themselves up 1-0 with a resurgent Everton applying heavy pressure.

Then the Kop legend Divock Origi did what he does best; score against Everton.

IMAGO / PA Images

Divock Origi scored off of a header after the ball bounced from a Luis Diaz bicycle attempt.

Liverpool can calmly finish out the match being 2-0 up at home.

Everton, on the other hand, have to worry about relegation now more than ever.

