Skip to main content

Watch: Divock Origi Scores To Put Liverpool Up 2-0 Against Everton | Merseyside Derby | Premier League

Liverpool vs Everton is always exciting. Watch the second goal of today's Merseyside Derby from Belgian striker Divock Origi.

Liverpool are hosting cross-town rivals Everton at Anfield in today's Premier League match.

Liverpool sits in second place on the Premier League table with 76 points.

Everton finds themselves much further down the table in 17th place with 29 points.

Liverpool Team News

Diogo Jota Everton

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson

Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Everton Team News

Andy Robertson opened the scoring for the Reds in the 62nd minute after a scoreless first half.

In the dying embers of the match, Liverpool found themselves up 1-0 with a resurgent Everton applying heavy pressure.

Then the Kop legend Divock Origi did what he does best; score against Everton.

Divock Origi Everton

Divock Origi scored off of a header after the ball bounced from a Luis Diaz bicycle attempt.

Liverpool can calmly finish out the match being 2-0 up at home.

Everton, on the other hand, have to worry about relegation now more than ever.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Andy Robertson Scores Opener In Merseyside Derby After Sensational Play By Mohamed Salah | Liverpool v Everton

By Damon Carr29 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Team News | Jordan Henderson Dropped To Bench

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Keita & Jota Start, Henderson Misses Out

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Calvert-Lewin Updates

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Strong Predicted XI Emerges Online But Henderson & Diaz Miss Out

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Leaked: Liverpool Starting Lineup To Face Everton | Mohamed Salah Dropped | Premier League | Merseyside Derby

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Face Bayern Munich, Manchester City And Arsenal For Transfer Of Dutch Sensation

By Damon Carr6 hours ago