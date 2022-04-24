Watch: Divock Origi Scores To Put Liverpool Up 2-0 Against Everton | Merseyside Derby | Premier League
Liverpool are hosting cross-town rivals Everton at Anfield in today's Premier League match.
Liverpool sits in second place on the Premier League table with 76 points.
Everton finds themselves much further down the table in 17th place with 29 points.
Liverpool Team News
Alisson Becker
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson
Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara
Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
Everton Team News
Andy Robertson opened the scoring for the Reds in the 62nd minute after a scoreless first half.
In the dying embers of the match, Liverpool found themselves up 1-0 with a resurgent Everton applying heavy pressure.
Then the Kop legend Divock Origi did what he does best; score against Everton.
Divock Origi scored off of a header after the ball bounced from a Luis Diaz bicycle attempt.
Liverpool can calmly finish out the match being 2-0 up at home.
Everton, on the other hand, have to worry about relegation now more than ever.
