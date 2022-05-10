Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Douglas Luiz Gives Aston Villa The Lead | Premier League

Liverpool goes behind by a goal as Doulas Luiz scores for the Lions at Villa Park. Jurgen Klopp shows his anger on the touchline after signs of a foul on Joel Matip.

Ollie Watkins provided the right attempt through a looping header which gave problems to the Liverpool backline. Alisson failed to keep his eyes on the movements of the defenders ahead of him while intricate movements made it difficult for the defenders to mark their man.

imago1011923824h

Referee Jon Moss didn't go for a VAR call despite shouts of a foul being made from the touchline. Kostas Tsimikas was abruptly shocked by the initial press from the Lions and the Reds get punished for a slow start for the second game in a row.

Liverpool will need to show character as the chase gains substance for both sides with pressure starting to kick in. Steven Gerrard looked excited and applauded his team for an empathetic start to the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool Players Burnley Joel Matip Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Joel Matip Goal Against Aston Villa Puts Liverpool Back in The Premier League Title Race

By Alan Bince19 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Final Preparations Ahead of Aston Villa Game | Premier League

By Alan Bince31 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Report: Aston Villa To Make Former Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho A Permanent Signing From Barcelona

By Damon Carr48 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Match Coverage

Philippe Coutinho Starts Against Former Club Liverpool At Villa Park | Premier League

By Alan Bince53 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Roberto Firmino Returns To Liverpool Squad For Visit To Aston Villa But Andy Robertson Absent

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Mohamed Salah On Bench

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Villa Park
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Salah Dropped To Bench As Klopp Recalls Jones

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Match Prediction | Premier League | Can The Reds Gain Revenge After Last Season?

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago