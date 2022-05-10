Watch: Douglas Luiz Gives Aston Villa The Lead | Premier League
Liverpool goes behind by a goal as Doulas Luiz scores for the Lions at Villa Park. Jurgen Klopp shows his anger on the touchline after signs of a foul on Joel Matip.
Ollie Watkins provided the right attempt through a looping header which gave problems to the Liverpool backline. Alisson failed to keep his eyes on the movements of the defenders ahead of him while intricate movements made it difficult for the defenders to mark their man.
Referee Jon Moss didn't go for a VAR call despite shouts of a foul being made from the touchline. Kostas Tsimikas was abruptly shocked by the initial press from the Lions and the Reds get punished for a slow start for the second game in a row.
Liverpool will need to show character as the chase gains substance for both sides with pressure starting to kick in. Steven Gerrard looked excited and applauded his team for an empathetic start to the game.
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;
Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;
Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz
