Watch: En-Nesyri Goal Gives Morocco Suprise Lead Against Portugal In World Cup Quarter Final

Morocco have taken a shock one-goal lead in the World Cup quarter-final against Portugal in Qatar.

The game sprang to life in the 42nd minute after a cagey start when Youssef En-Nesyri headed home Yahia Attiyat Allah's cross. Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa will not be happy with his contribution to the goal as he was outjumped by the Moroccan.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat and Morocco will now try to hold on and reach the World Cup semi-finals where they could face England or France.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

