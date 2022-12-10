Skip to main content
Watch: En-Nesyri Goal Gives Morocco Suprise Lead Against Portugal In World Cup Quarter Final

IMAGO / Action Plus

Watch: En-Nesyri Goal Gives Morocco Suprise Lead Against Portugal In World Cup Quarter Final

Watch Youssef En-Nesyri's goal that gave Morocco a 1-0 lead here.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Morocco have taken a shock one-goal lead in the World Cup quarter-final against Portugal in Qatar.

The game sprang to life in the 42nd minute after a cagey start when Youssef En-Nesyri headed home Yahia Attiyat Allah's cross. Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa will not be happy with his contribution to the goal as he was outjumped by the Moroccan.

Youssef En-Nesyri

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat and Morocco will now try to hold on and reach the World Cup semi-finals where they could face England or France.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I'm Not Sure He'll Want To Play Again!' - Jurgen Klopp Beats Mohamed Salah In Crucial Game

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Luis Diaz Diogo Jota
Articles

Five Ways Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp Could Deal With Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota Injury Absence

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool Fans
Match Coverage

Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Portugal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Luis Diaz
News

Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: England v France - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Watch: Messi Goal Makes It 2-0 To Argentina In World Cup Quarter-Final

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Nahuel Molina
Match Coverage

Watch: Molina Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Lead Against The Netherlands After Brilliant Lionel Messi Assist

By Neil Andrew