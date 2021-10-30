Skip to main content
    Watch: Enock Mwepu's Brilliant Long Range Strike For Brighton Against Liverpool

    Author:

    It was a disappointing afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield against Brighton and Hove Albion. After leading 2-0 they went on to draw thanks to a wonder goal from Enock Mwepu and a second half goal from Leandro Trossard.

    After scoring two early goals courtesy of a delightful Jordan Henderson goal and a Sadio Mane header, the Reds were pegged back to throw away two valuable points.

    Enock Mwepu

    Mwepu Superb Goal

    Mwepu's wonder goal came just before half time after the Reds had threatened to run away with another game and were heading into the break 2-0 up.

    He received the ball 25 yards from goal on the right side of the penalty area and fired a wonderful curling shop across and over Alisson into the Liverpool goal.

    The goal just before half time was a crucial factor in Brighton's deserved comeback.

    Watch Enock Mwepu's superb long range effort here:

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Brighton Starting XI

    Robert Sanchez;

    Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;

    Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;

    Leandro Trossard,

    Brighton Subs

    Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

